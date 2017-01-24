IKEA recalls a beach chair on safety grounds

IKEA is asking people to return the beach chair called Mysingsö. The furniture giant has been receiving reports that the chair has been collapsing during use, due to faulty retrofitting.

IKEA has asked customers who’ve purchased the chair, to return it to any of their stores for exchange or a full refund.

‘When the fabric is washed and is in the process of being put on again, it is possible to reassemble the chair incorrectly, putting one at risk of falling through, or getting one’s fingers caught’.

IKEA has received reports of five incidents in which a Mysingsö beach chair has collapsed during use due to improper reassembly.

All the incidents resulted in finger injuries that necessitated a doctor’s treatment. The incidents occurred in Finland, Germany, the U.S.A., Denmark and Australia, said IKEA.

The chair has now been redesigned, and those that are purchased from February 2017 onwards will be safe, said IKEA.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today