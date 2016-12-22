Increase in Christmas shopping last week

Christmas sales are up over 30 percent from week 49 to week 50, according to Virke.

Profits in week 50 (12.-18. December) increased by 34.4 percent from the week before, said the organization Thursday.

The figure is based on sales figures from 190 Norwegian malls obtained by Kvarud Analysis.

Statistics Norway said last week that they estimate that every Norwegian, on average, will spend 11.000 NOK in December.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

——————-