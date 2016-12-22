People in Norway normally celebrate Christmas eve with their close family and relatives, gathering for the Christmas dinner. Walk around the Christmas tree after dinner is an old tradition in Norway, still alive, particularly among families with children.

Christmas presents from close family members and close friends are common among the Norwegians; the presents will normally be stored under the Christmas tree and then after dinner and the walk around the Christmas tree, they will be opened.

A visit from Santa Claus (father or family member) on Christmas eve is also quite common among families with children.

READ MORE about Christmas traditions in Norway

Source: fjordtravel.no / Norway Today