Increase in meat production

A total of 164 100 tonnes of meat from domestic animals were approved for human consumption during the first half of 2017; an increase of 2.5 per cent from the same period last year.

In total, 67 400 tonnes of pork, 53 100 tonnes of poultry, 39 500 tonnes of beef and veal and 3 800 tonnes of mutton and lamb were approved during the first half of 2017.

Compared with the first half of 2016, the production of meat from poultry increased by 5 400 tonnes, while the production of meat from pigs decreased by 1 900 tonnes.

© SSB / Norway Today