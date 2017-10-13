Defence budget strengthened by NOK 3 billion

The defence budget will be strengthened by 2.97 billion kroner next year. Two billion will cover measures contained within the long-term plan, and 200 million go toward a major NATO exercise.

In the 2018 budget, NOK 294 million is set aside to accelerate the acquisition of three new coastguard vessels.

There are also plans to increase the number of crews on frigates, to establish a fishing company in Finnmark, to acquire new maritime border patrol planes, and to phase in delayed NH90 helicopters.

Next year, Norway is hosting the NATO Trident Juncture exercise. This is held every three years. Next year’s exercise will be the largest for many years based on Article 5, which states that an attack on one country should be regarded as an attack on the entire alliance.

