Italian company sues Statkraft

Statkraft is being sued by a former contractor in Turkey, who threatens to hold several unnamed top directors personally responsible for the project with Cetin Dam.

The case has a background in a dispute after Statkraft withdrew from the hydroelectric project in Turkey last year, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

-The circumstances surrounding this case we believe provide the basis for the subpoena. A case in London for arbitration is running parallel to this case.

It’s about large values, says Lawyer Harald Christensen from Føyen Torkildsen. Christensen is counsel for the Italian Salini Impregilo, which owns the construction company that won the construction contract for the Statkraft Cetin project.

The company is suing among others Chairman Thorhild Widvey and CEO Christian W. Rynning-Tønnesen.

Statkraft’s spokesman Lars Magnus Günther says the claim is unfounded and that there is no legal basis to hold them personally responsible, but declined to comment further.

So far, there are no scheduled hearings in the Oslo District Court.

Statkraft stopped the hydroelectric project first temporarily due to the security situation. Cetin is located in the southeast of Turkey, near the border with Syria.

They later pulled out due to delays and large cost overruns, according to the newspaper.

