Kiwi, grocery stores, are the cheapest in the five largest cities

Kiwi is the cheapest among the food store chains in the country’s five largest cities, according to the Consumer Council’s new online service “Check groceries” (www.forbrukerradet.no)

The amounts listed every Wednesday compares the price of a basket of 186 of the best-selling groceries. According to the survey, among the country’s five largest cities, the cheapest place to shop is at Kiwi Magasin Blue in Stavanger, where the shopping cart costs 5.397 kroner.

In Tromsø, Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim, the Kiwi stores are the cheapest. In the capital, the food store chain occupies all 15 top places. The cheapest Kiwi in Oslo is at Schous place at Grünerløkka, where the shopping cart costs 5,421 kroner.

That is 1,424 kroner cheaper than the most expensive food store in the selection, Matkroken at the shopping mall Steen and Strøm.

‘Check groceries’ was launched in Arendal Wednesday. The service makes it possible to see the total price of a ready-made shopping cart in various stores. Prices are updated every Thursday with average prices for weeks that have passed.

In addition, a separate app to launch called “Peiling” – which will also give consumers a better idea of ​​what the food they eat actually contains.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today