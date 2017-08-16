Google tops YouGov’s first global image ranking

Technology companies dominate YouGov’s global image ranking, but classic brands are also featured on the list

Google occupies first place on the YouGov BrandIndex first global image ranking that measures the overall health of a brand. On the list, dominated by technology companies, the search giant comes in just before the sister company YouTube and number three on the list, Facebook.

Other technology companies also have great placings on the list. Electronics manufacturer Samsung is ranked in the fourth place, WhatsApp message service takes fifth place, and Apple’s iPhone sixth place, while Amazon’s online retailer Amazon is ranked seventh. Top 10 rounded off with more classic and well-known brands like Toyota, Adidas and Colgate.

The ranking is based on data from YouGov BrandIndex from 26 countries, covering markets in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. YouGov has used the index score to determine the ranking. The index score is the average of 6 different image parameters, which includes quality, overall impression, value for money, recommendation, reputation, and customer satisfaction, giving a picture of the overall health of a brand.

Technology companies dominate this global list and for good reason. Google, YouTube and Facebook are available most places in the world. The fact that Samsung and Apple iPhone are on the list is a sign that the mobile devices have become an important part of our lives. All the brands in the rankings appeal widely and have great utility value.

Top 10 in Norway

In parallel with the global top 10, YouGov has also launched top 10 brands among Norwegians.

The Norwegian online marketplace for all types of advertisements and services has Norway’s strongest image in front of brands like the low price supermarket chain Kiwi and the dairy group Tine.

The Norwegian list is generally characterized by several classic Norwegian brands in groceries and consumer goods such as Meny, Gilde, Q-Meieriene and the Swedish brands IKEA and Clas Ohlson. In addition, the Swedish-Norwegian-Danish airline SAS is placed in fourth place.

The only brand on the list that is also part of the global ranking is Samsung.

About the global ranking

To assess the state of health of brands globally, YouGov has looked at data from 26 BrandIndex countries, covering markets in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, and compiled the global top 10 list out of those brands Most often found on the top 10. If the brands were on top 10 the same number of times, the ranking on the global ranking was determined by the average ranking on the countries top 10 lists.

In Norway, YouGov BrandIndex interviews 100 people each day who are representative of the general population, asking about their attitudes towards different brands.

All data are from 1 July 2016 to 30 June 2017.

