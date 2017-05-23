Increase in Norwegian citizenship’s last year

There was an increase in the number of Norwegian citizenship’s last year

Norwegian citizenship was granted to 13,700 last year. That is 1,300 more than the year before.

Eritreans tops the list of those who became Norwegian citizens.

A total of 1,900 people, who originally are from Eritrea, became Norwegian nationals last year. Of these, 38 per cent are children, shows figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

This was followed by 1,200 persons originating from Somalia, 1,000 from Afghanistan and 800 from Iraq.

Of those who were granted Norwegian citizenship in 2016, 54 percent are women. The last 18 years there has been a little fewer men than women who have become Norwegian citizens.

Thai women

There are big differences in the proportion of women in the statistics. Women from Thailand top the list by 88 percent. Then, the Philippines, Ukraine and Brazil reach a women’s share of over 75 percent.

30 per cent of those who became Norwegian citizenship in 2016 are children. The share of children is falling in recent years, according to SSB.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today