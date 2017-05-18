Kristiansand goes greener – gets 300 million

Kristiansand to get 300 million for public transport

The Government grants NOK 300 million to Kristiansand over a three-year period if the city extends bus services and builds pedestrian and cycle paths.

– The Government now offers Kristiansand a three-year agreement of a total of NOK 300 million within the reward scheme.

– This will help increase passenger transport growth by raising more money for public transport, cycling or walking, said Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen, in a press statement from the Government.

Freeze passenger car traffic

The aim of the new deal is that the public offer in Kristiansand will be so good that passenger car traffic through the city will not increase.

The reward schemes appliesto the country’s nine largest cities and form part of the National Transport Plan 2018-2019.

Kristiansand already had a reward agreement for the period 2013-2016. During the four-year period, they received 350 million kroner in funds from the state to better the infrastructure.

