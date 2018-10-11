Major inspections against dangerous working conditions on construction sites – almost half were stopped

Almost half the construction projects were stopped when the Norwegian Labor Inspection Authority carried out nearly 400 inspections at Norwegian construction sites during the last two weeks of September.

Most of the projects were stopped due to violations in unsecured work in heights or use the use of a saw without proper safety and protection gear, the Labor Inspectorate states.

Nearly 140 businesses risk violation costs.

The operation was a part of the Labor Inspectorate’s efforts to reduce the number of falls and reduce the number of accidents and damage to fingers and hands in the construction industry.

