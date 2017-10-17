Mercedes recalls over 1 million cars

The German Daimler Group has recalled over 1 million Mercedes cars after the driver’s airbag has been discovered faulty.

The fault is caused by a cable in the steering column of the cars, which on several occasions have caused the airbag to be triggered for no reason.

The mistake has been discovered inn Mercedes models in the A, B, C, and E classes, as well as the models CLA, GLA, GLC, GLK and some Vito class models.

The owners of cars affected by the recall will be notified within a few weeks, as soon as sufficient replacement parts have been obtained, according to Daimler.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today