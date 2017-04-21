Mobile traffic at its highest Last Friday

Last Friday, Norwegians set a new record in mobile use for Easter. Mobile traffic was 66 percent higher than last year. YouTube was the most popular app.

– YouTube accounted for 14 percent of all data traffic on the mobile network. It indicates that many Norwegians have spent Easter eagerly streaming video content on mobiles and tablets during their vacation, Head of Mobiles in Telenor Norway, Bjørn Ivar Moen, says.

The traffic jam at Easter was Friday at 9 pm. Then popular apps like YouTube, Netflix, Facebook and Instagram peaked at the same time.

YouTube accounted for 14.1 percent of data traffic, followed by Facebook at 11.8 percent, Instagram at 8.1 percent and Snapchat at 7.7 percent.

Also, streaming services like Netflix (5.3 percent), Spotify (2.8 percent) and iTunes (2.7 percent) had a high share of the data traffic.

Traffic is measured by how much mobile data the apps generate. Therefore Twitter is far down to a list of only 0.2 percent, but that does not mean that Twitter was not used much as the app uses far less mobile data than the other apps.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today