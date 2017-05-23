Oil conservation and environmental center in Northern Norway

The government is setting up a new oil conservation and environmental center in Lofoten and Vesterålen. The goal is to promote knowledge and environmentally friendly technologies.

The oil conservation and environmental center is established as a national competence center that will work to promote knowledge, cost-effective and environmentally friendly technologies and methods for the work of oil protection and marine plastics, it is stated in a press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg emphasized that good measures for oil pollution and handling of marine plastics is central to the conservation of marine resources.

“The resources in the sea are crucial both for future value creation in Norway and for meeting global challenges related to food, energy and the environment.

Oil protection and marine plastics

The center is set up with the goal of becoming a leading national environmental competency in the field of oil protection and marine plastics, says Solberg in the press release.

“Through cooperation with relevant professional authorities, the Center will contribute to the facilitation of the implementation of measures related to oil conservation and the cleanup of marine plastics,” said Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen.

The center is located in Vesterålen / Lofoten, with a shared solution between Svolvær in Vågan municipality and Fiskebøl in Hadsel municipality.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today