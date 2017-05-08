Man with axe in Stavanger risk three years in prison

29-year-old risk three years in prison

The 29-year-old who carried an axe in the city centre this weekend risk three years in prison.

The man was shot in the leg by police during the incident.

The police have stated that the man is known to them from past encounters. Now it is confirmed that the 29-year-old is the same as was arrested for carrying an axe at the Eiganes burial ground in March, Stavanger Aftenblad writes.

Saturday police got reports of a person in the centre of Stavanger with a weapon-like object in his hand.

– The man began to walk toward the police and was hailed by the police on the spot. Despite this, the man continued to walk towards one of the police officers with an ax-like object in his hand. The police officer then loosened one shot and hit the man in the ankle according to Sveinung Andreas Andersen in South Western Police District.

The man was transported to Stavanger University Hospital with what the hospital describes as serious injuries. He is being operated on Monday and the police have not questioned him. On the other hand, a dozen witnesses have been questioned, police reported in a press release.

The 29-year-old man charged with threats to a public servant, with a maximum punishment of up to three years in prison.

Defender Anne Kroken has not yet talked with her client. She is waiting for the special unit’s investigations.

– It must be examined why the police thought it was right and necessary to fire a shot in this situation, she says.

