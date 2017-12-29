New record in shopping with bank cards

On Friday December the 22nd, Norwegian bank cards were used to trade for more than NOK 3.9 billion (a new Norwegian record).

The 3.9 billion were paid via a total of 8.7 million card transactions. The previous record was set during 2017’s Black Friday, where 8.7 million card purchases were made, with a short-term turnover of just over NOK 3.6 billion.

‘On December the 22nd, during a period of just three hours, there were 275 card purchases per second, indicating that approximately three million short-term p urchases were made during those hours.

I have never seen it been so high for so long,’ said Stein-Arne Tjore, Press Officer for ‘Nets i Norge’.

Figures from Nets and BankAxept AS showed that in the period from the 1st to 23rd of December, bank cards were used 145.6 million times, which is a growth of 3.4% compared to the same period in 2016. Turnover via cards has been NOK 54.6 billion during that period, an increase of 3.3%.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today