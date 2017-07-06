NOK 28 million in road tolls every day

New record: NOK 28 million in tolls every day, still a “cod” less per year

Minister of Transport Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Frp) is predicting new tolls record for this year, but points out that every car on average paid more in the toll booths under the previous Government.

The Government has estimated that the state will fork in NOK 10.2 billion in tolls this year, according to Stavanger Aftenblad. That equates to just shy of NOK 28 million every day. The estimate is presented as a written reply to parliamentary representative Geir Pollestad (Sp).

It is three million more than the present record from 2013. But since then, the number of cars registered in Norway has increased. Thus, on average, every car pays NOK 200 – aka a cod – less in tolls over the year.

Less per capita

– Let me remind you that the number of vehicles has increased continuously, so that tolls paid per motorist on average is lower in 2017 than it was in 2013, says Solvik-Olsen in his reply to Pollestad.

Solvik-Olsen also retorts that the transportation budget has risen from around NOK 41 billion in 2013 to around 63 billion in 2017. Motorists therefore overall pay less car-related fees now compared to 2013. Also a number of projects have been given increased Government grants.

National Transport Plan (NTP) expects there to be about NOK 131 billion in tolls over the years 2018-2029. That is equivalent to 10.9 billion annually.

The answer from Solvik-Olsen is one in a number of questions submitted by the Centre Party regarding road tolls.

