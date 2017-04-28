Norwegian companies look on the future with greater optimism

After three heavy years, there are now plenty of business owners in Western Norway who are becoming more optimistic.

The whole of Norway will be adding more like these in 2017. It is a very positive development said Nav of the business survey, which will be

released to the public on Thursday.

Companies in Akershus, Troms and Trøndelag are shown to have the highest expectations for the number of employees they will gain

in one year. The lowest expectations come from companies in Sogn og Fjordane, Vest-Agder and Hordaland.

‘Recently, one of the best results is that expectations in Rogaland have turned from being negative in 2016, to companies having

positive expectations for the future in 2017,’ said Anne Kverneland Bogsnes, the Municipal Director of Nav Hordaland.

The main question in the survey is expectations of the number of additional employees, where the companies answer either

‘fewer’, ‘as many’ or ‘more’.

The Municipal Councils say that there is an increase in the number of job vacancies in Norway in 2017, and that the companies in 15

municipalities have higher expectations this year than in 2016.

The head of Nav in one of the hardest hit of oil work regions, went out and advised the unemployed that they could lose their

unemployment benefits if they were not willing to switch their career trajectory.

‘I would like to encourage some people to switch careers,’ Bogsnes said, though is still very positive about the national figures in Nav’s

business survey.

‘It is careful optimism, and with positive expectations. It is a pleasure to see that the market has reversed. The companies in Western

Norway are a bit less optimistic than the rest, but the holistic impression is that while expectations had fallen for three years,

they will make a solid leap in 2017. It’s very positive’, Bogsnes claimed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today