Norwegian households have control on their own finances

Norwegians could receive a control on their economy, said Finans Norge. Seven out of ten might pay an unexpected bill of NOK 25,000, according to a recent survey.

Just as many will pay their entire credit card bill at the monthly maturity, showed Finance Norge’s household survey for 2017.

According to the survey, only 14% of Norway’s population over the age of 18 had been in situations where they had not had the money to pay bills, or installments before the due date.

‘We are seeing a little difference between the age groups, but overall, people have

control of their own finances,’ said Consumer Policy Director, Gry Nergård, of Finans Norge.

19% of those under the age of 29 say they have received a reminder for bills, while 21% of those between the ages of 40 and 49 responded the same. It is the youngest who said they will have problems with an unexpected bill of NOK 25,000.

