Signal failure between Oslo and Lillestrøm

Signal failure creates train problems between Oslo and Lillestrøm

A signal error at the Romerike portal leads to fewer tracks being available between Oslo Central Station and Lillestrøm. It causes train being delayed or even cancelled on Tuesday evening.

– Repairs are underway, but we recommend travelers to check the web pages of NSB and the Airport Train Service (Flytoget) to see how this affects each scheduled departure, says Press Officer Linda Theres -Trondsen to NTB at eight pm on Tuesday.

It is the NSB regional train between Oslo S and Trondheim, Line 1, Line 12, Line 13, Line 14, and regional train 10 and regional train 11, which are affected by traffic problems.

Additionally line 2 of flytoget is affected, Bane Nor writes on their web pages.

