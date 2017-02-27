Norwegian launches new direct flight to Rhodes

17 additional flights to the Mediterranean, Norway and Demark added for summer 2017

Low-cost airline Norwegian is continuing its expansion at London Gatwick with a new direct service to Rhodes, with fares from just £29.90 one-way.

Launching just in time for a summer break, Norwegian’s inaugural flight to Rhodes departs on Saturday 17 June with a weekly service throughout summer, until 16 September. Rhodes will be the fifth Greek island Norwegian serves direct from London Gatwick, including Corfu, Crete, Kefalonia, and Santorini.

In addition to the new weekly service to Rhodes, Norwegian is also increasing frequency to a number of popular destinations in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia. Passengers travelling from Gatwick airport will be able to take advantage of 17 additional flights from 26 March until 28 October.

Norwegian’s summer 2017 increases at Gatwick Airport:

Twice weekly flights to Kefalonia – an additional weekly service departing on a Wednesday has been added to the popular Greek island of Kefalonia

– an additional weekly service departing on a Wednesday has been added to the popular Greek island of Kefalonia Six weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca – Norwegian has doubled the number of weekly flights to Palma with three additional services

– Norwegian has doubled the number of weekly flights to Palma with three additional services New summer service to Chania – a new summer service has been continued from winter with three weekly summer flights to Crete

– a new summer service has been continued from winter with three weekly summer flights to Crete New summer service to Ibiza – party goers will be able to take advantage of a new weekly service departing on a Saturday to Ibiza

– party goers will be able to take advantage of a new weekly service departing on a Saturday to Ibiza 24 weekly flights to Oslo – four additional weekly flights have been added, giving choice and flexibility for business and leisure passengers

– four additional weekly flights have been added, giving choice and flexibility for business and leisure passengers Three weekly flights to Aalborg – an additional weekly service departing on a Tuesday has been added

– an additional weekly service departing on a Tuesday has been added Eight weekly flights to Stavanger – two additional weekly flights have been added to the summer programme

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer for Norwegian, said: “With a new direct route to Rhodes and increased services to the Mediterranean and Scandinavia, we are offering UK passengers even more choice and lower fares than ever before to popular European destinations from London Gatwick. Rhodes is a fantastic addition to our growing UK route network and with affordable fares from £29.90 one way, we expect Brits to flock to the Greek island this summer.”

Award winning airline Norwegian now serves over 40 business and leisure summer destinations from London Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham. Short-haul flights are operated by a fleet of brand new Boeing 737 aircraft that will keep passengers connected in the skies with free inflight Wi-Fi.

Europe’s third largest low-cost carrier offers the UK’s only direct low-cost flights to the U.S. with fares available from £149 in economy and £399 in Premium to destinations including Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Oakland-San Francisco from London Gatwick.

Source: Norway Today / Norwegian