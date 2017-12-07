Norwegian may become oil minister in Somalia

Norwegian-speaking Ibrahim Mohammed Hassan, 66, may become oil minister in Somalia, according to Nettavisen newspaper.

Hassan came to Norway in the 1970s and is an oil engineer, who’s worked in London and Stavanger. He has a background in Saga Petroleum and Asante.

Now, he is considered one of two candidates to become Somalia’s new oil minister.

Somalia, which is not internationally recognised as an independent state, held its presidential elections in November. Next week, Musa Bihi Abdi will become the new president. Somalia has, potentially, huge oil and gas reserves. This may mean good news for Norwegian investors.

‘Of course, I think that there may be additional sympathy for Norwegian investors, and there will be language and communication benefits,’ said Stig Jarle Hansen, Associate Professor in International Relations at the University of Environmental and Life Sciences in Ås.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today