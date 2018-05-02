Norwegian workers feel least threatened by robots

Norway’s workers are those who feel the least threatened by robots, according to a survey on the consequences of automation in OECD countries.

The report, drawn up on behalf of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), addresses the 35 member states of the organisation.

Among these, Norway is the country where workers have the least fear of automation.

Only 6% of all jobs in Norway are highly automated, according to the report, which was first mentioned by Research.no. The reason is that many jobs in Norway require both cognitive and social intelligence. The most exposed are employees in industrial

companies, agriculture, food production and transport.

The website also wrote that Lithuania, Greece, Turkey, Germany,and Slovakia were pointed out as countries where automation threatened a large number of jobs. According to the report, 33% of all jobs in Slovakia are highly automated.

