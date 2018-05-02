Hackers use Norway as a hiding place

4 percent of data attacks carried out against targets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa come from computers in Norwegian territory, according to a new report.

The figure comes from the annual threat report from the IT security company NTT Security, writes Finansavisen. 4 percent of cyber attacks originate from Norwegian IP addresses. It probably does not mean that Norway has a higher number of computer criminals than other countries, but perhaps less control over IT security, writes the newspaper.

“The most likely reason that Norway ranks so high is that cybercriminals elsewhere in the world route attacks through Norwegian IP addresses they’ve hijacked. Such attacks usually aim to steal personal information, data about customers or partners and so forth,” explains Sales Director Henrik Davidsson in NTT Security.

“For example, countries like Russia are very low on the statistics of attack sources,” adds Davidsson.

