Norwegians are working on average three days less than in 2013

Estimates from the Ministry of Finance shows that working hours have fallen by three days for every Norwegian since the last parliamentary election.

– We are about to leave behind us a four-year period in which the differences are increasing, the budget deficit is at record levels and where we have the lowest number of participants in the work force for over 20 years.

It is potentially a bomb threatening the welfare state, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre tells Klassekampen.

The figures show that in 2013 working hours where in excess of 1,006 per capita in the age group 15-74 years. In 2017 the ministry estimates that that this has fallen below 984 hours, in other words amounting to three full working days.

To fill the projected gap between revenues and expenses, we need at least to reach 1,116 hours per capita in 2060.

That amounts to three and a half work weeks than today. The Ministry outlines potential areas of improvement as getting the unemployed back to work, an improved health plan, a reduction in disability allowances, getting more immigrants into work and to make all women to work at least part-time.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg states that the red-green coalition surfed on high oil prices.

– Støre is not going to be able to do that ever again. What is needed is a restructuring policy, which this Government has delivered, both for Norwegian industry and the public sector, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

