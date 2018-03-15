Oil industry needs over 1,000 new people

A survey of the ten largest member companies in Norwegian oil and gas showed that they plan to recruit 850 new employees,plus 160 apprentices.

The need for new people in the year to come is greatest on the engineering side, according to the survey conducted by the industry organisation.

“The oil and gas industry is facing exciting challenges. Our ambition is to be among the foremost in the world in the use of digital solutions.

Many tasks must be automated. These are exciting academic challenges,” said Karl Eirik Schjøtt-Pedersen, CEO of Norwegian Oil and Gas.

The statement was made in connection to the organisation’s annual conference, which starts in Oslo on Thursday. The industry has been through some challenging years of falling oil prices. Cost cuts have helped to implement projects at a lower price, which has led to increased activity, according to the organisation.

“This industry is driven by expertise. Now we are beginning a new era where we will use new technologies while lifting the industry into a low-emission society. Then we need the wisest heads, and the most motivated young people,” said Schjøtt-Pedersen.

Despite the optimism of the survey, the picture is not unambiguously positive for all sectors, and Norwegian Oil and Gas pointed out that staffing needs vary from one company to another.

