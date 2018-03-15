Listhaug’s ”Canossagang”, bends the knee

Listhaug’s ”Cannossagang” – Walk of humiliation

Minister of Justice, Sylvi Listhaug (Progress Party) has emphasizes that she comes with an unreserved apology after being pushed from trench to trench after her Facebook entry. After almost one week she finally kow-towed in the Norwegian Parliament.

Change the focus

– I wish to shift the focus towards the safety of the country, she says.

– I have provided an unreserved apology and henceforth my job is to make sure that the country is kept safe, build up preparedness, oversee the building of the emergency response centre and strengthening the Special Branch (PST). We will follow up on the issues where we failed on July 22 1, Listhaug stated in the so called Mingling Hall (vandrehallen) on her way out of the Parliament on Thursday afternoon. She did not wish to answer any questions.

Labour leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, says he assumes that Listhaug now distances herself from the content of the uttering and understands the consequences thereof. He does not however rule out that the Labour Party will back a proposal of no confidence against the Minister of Justice.

– It is a matter concerning confidence that it took such a long time and that it was only recuntatly that she apologized unreservedly. That it took six days weakens the credibility of what she says. It is the impression that she is doing so because of pressure, not giving the impression that it is her honest opinion, says Støre.

Facebook

On Friday, March 10, Listhaug shared a photo on Facebook depicting several fighters wearing balaclavas. The post was removed yesterday allegedly because Listhaug had not asked permission to publish the picture.

The caption of the Facebook post was: -“Labour believes that the rights of terrorists are more important than the security of the Nation. Like and share”. The statement has received strong criticism right, left and center. Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) has already apologized on behalf of the Government.

1 the terrorist attack against the Government and the Youth Party of Labour at their summer camp at the Utøya island near Oslo, executed by Anders Behring Breivik on July 22, 2011.

