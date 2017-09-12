Passenger increase at Avinor airports in August

Passengers arriving at, and departing from, Avinor airports increased by 4.7% in August compared to August last year. Nearly 4.9 million passengers travelled through the airports.

Both domestic, and international traffic grew by 3.3% and 6.8% respectively.

Oslo Gardermoen Airport had 7% passenger growth in August, compared against last year. Passenger traffic growth at Bergen Airport was at 4.4%, while traffic to and from Stavanger and Trondheim was virtually the same as it was last year.

Developments during July continued in August, with high passenger growth of tourist travelling to destinations such as Svolvær (+41.1%), Leknes (+26.2%), Røros (+26.4%), Stokmarknes (+27.9%), and Tromsø (+8, 8%).

So far in 2017, more than 35 million passengers have travelled via Avinor Airports. This is an increase of 4.6% when compared to last year.

‘2017 is expected to be a solid year of airport passenger traffic, largely thanks to a significant increase of foreign passengers coming into Norway,’ commented Dagfalk-Petersen, the CEO of Avinor.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today