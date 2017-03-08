“Most people” have received 10 kroner a day in tax cuts

94 percent of taxpayers in Norway have on average gained NOK 3.637 million in tax cuts since the Høyre/Frp took over the government, approximately 10 kroner a day.

This is, according to VG from a letter that Finance Minister Siv Jensen has sent to Parliament in response to questions from Arbeiderpartiet (Labour party).

The figures also show that the 1,600 richest people in Norway, with assets of over NOK 100 million, on average have received 575,000 kroner in tax cuts – about 1,600 kroner per day.

Labour Leader Jonas Gahr Støre believes the figures show that Norway is on the wrong course.

The government has over four years cut taxes by NOK 25 billion and increased taxes by nearly NOK 4 billion. Now we can see how the standard for tax cuts are being distributed, he says.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg believes the figures show that all income groups have received tax cuts.

Most tax cut billions have gone to those without or with the lowest wealth. A family with a normal income and a mortgage have gained more than 8,000 kroner in tax cuts, she says.

