Price jump for Norwegian fish

Norwegian vessels delivered fish, shrimp, shellfish and molluscs to a landed value of 18.2 billion in 2016. This is an increase of 8 percent from last year.

The growth comes despite the fact that the catch was the lowest in 25 years, writes Statistics Norway (SSB).

Last year’s catch totaled 2 million tonnes, 12 percent less than the year before. 70 percent of the harvest went to consumption, and 30 percent went to the industrial production of fish meals, oil and animal feed, according to Statistics Norway.

Cod was worth the most for Norwegian fishermen last year, where the catch of cod totaled 20 percent of the total amount. Firsthand value of cod increased by 8 percent, to 6.2 billion. First-hand value is the price fishermen are paid for their catch.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today