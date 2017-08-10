More hunters after small game like grouse

More grouse hunters contributed to an increase in the number of small game hunters last hunting season. Each hunter on average managed to shoot one grouse.

A total of 84,000 hunters hunted small game in the hunting season of 2016/2017 according to figures from Statistics Norway (SSB). This is an increase of 4 per cent from the previous season. The increase is mainly due to increased hunting for grouse.

Due to reduced number of grouse in recent years, the hunt has been completely banned in many places or restrictions have been introduced. But in southern Norway it has been a good year for the bird this year and the stock has increased. Areas previously protected have therefore been re-opened for hunt.

60 per cent increase

A total of 88,000 grouse were shot during 2016/2017 in southern Norway. This is an increase of 60 percent from the previous year. In total, 12 per cent more partook in the bird hunt this season.

– We are going to regulate the hunt in a way that the population can withstand. At the same time, Statskog (Norwegian Wood) will allow as many hunters as possible. With more facts available, we can take better care of both the birds and the hunters, says Chief Responsible for hunting and fishing in Statskog, Kristian Eiken Olsen.

There are also more forest birds, eider and ducks shot a cross the country this season.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today