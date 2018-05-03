Research Council is hunting for companies with good ideas

The Norwegian Research Council is allocating NOK 1 billion for innovation projects in the business sector.

– Norway has many smart businesses. We need even more of them to develop more and better goods, services and solutions. A strong commitment to research and development will create a more competitive business and more green, smart and innovative jobs, says Minister of Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (Conservatives), in a press release.

Application deadline is October 10th to receive the money. The Research Council will hand out funds to both large and small businesses. In 2018, in excess of NOK 4.5 billion more is spent on industry-oriented research and innovation than in 2013, it is stated.

– If Norway is to have a competitive business, we need a knowledge-intensive business community. With these funds, the Government wants to help more companies to apply research in their innovation efforts, says Minister for Education, Iselin Nybø (Liberals).

