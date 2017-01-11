Record for car sales in 2016

Automotive industry registered 155,000 sold vehicles last year. This is an increase of 2.6 percent from the previous year and the highest sales figures in 30 years.

It is sales of hybrid cars that have exploded, writes newspaper Dagbladet, while sales of diesel cars in 2016 was lower than in over a decade.

Every fourth-selling car, almost 38,000 were hybrid images, according to figures from trade association Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken (OFV).

Among those selling cars constitute SUV is the largest sub-group, with a third of the number of cars sold last year. While sales of SUVs increased the sales of compact and mid-range cars are falling back.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today