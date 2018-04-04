Rental rules could be tightened

The government is considering tightening the regulations that allow landlords to divide small apartments into even smaller homes.

Reinforcing measures against housing speculation and so-called ‘hybridization’ are among the promises of the government’s platform.

Municipal and Modernization Minister, Monica Mæland of Høyre (H) believes that amendments to the law and regulation may be necessary to prevent landlords from dividing up already small apartments into smaller units (so to maximize profits).

“There are opportunities in the current regulations to prevent hybridization,but the rules for this are perceived as unclear and difficult to use,” Mæland wrote in response to a written question from Sosialistisk Venstreparti’s (SV’s) Kari Elisabeth Kaski.

Mæland said the regulations for existing buildings are being reviewed and that the aim is to clarify the rules of a consultation proposal that will be issued during the year.

The ministry also considers that the ownership section act should have rules that allow the board or other residents tools to prevent unwanted hybridization of housing sections in unions, she stated.

Mæland refered to an input meeting held in January, where it appeared that hybridization occurs to a moderate extent in the largest cities, but that there is no general problem in the country.

“Hybridization is, however, considered as a major problem for the living environment and the general environment in cases where it happens”, the minister said.

