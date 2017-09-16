Scandinavia to test autonomous vehicles

Norway, Sweden and Finland are going to test autonomous vehicles

Norway, Sweden and Finland have signed an agreement on testing autonomous vehicles across the borders. The big question remains why tracked vehicles like trams and trains are not even mentioned.

The Norwegian Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Frp), together with his colleagues from Sweden and Finland, signed a joint declaration regarding testing of autonomous vehicles.

– The technology can provide us with enhanced road safety, better utilization of infrastructure, reduce transportation costs and provide more environmentally friendly road traffic, says Solvik-Olsen.

The vehicles are going to be tested on border crossing roads, including parts of European routes 6 and 8. European route 8 is an important route for transport of fish from Norway to Finland.

Due to demanding road and weather conditions, the route is well suited for testing the durability of the technology.

– In order to take advantage of the potential in the technology, it is crucial for comprehensive testing of the vehicles, roads and infrastructure, says Solvik-Olsen.

The Scandinavian project regarding autonomous vehicles will be inaugurated in January 2018.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today