Road-Toll revenues have increased by 860 million

Both the number of journeys through toll stations, and revenues for toll companies increased in 2015, according to a new report. In all, 591 million cars passed through toll booths last year. In 2014, the figure was 510 million,wrote Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

This resulted in toll revenues increasing by around 860 million over the previous year, to a total of 9.33 billion.

Since 2008, the average increase has been around 570 million a year. Forecasts for 2016 and 2017 shows that revenues will increase further, states a new report the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) has developed based on toll company figures.

Light trucks accounted for 85.7% of revenue in 2015, while heavy vehicles accounted for 14.3%.

The Oslo area gained the greatest income from tolls last year. Second highest was Hordaland, then followed South Trøndelag and Rogaland. Sogn og Fjordane, Finnmark and Telemark had no toll collection last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today