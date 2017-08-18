SAS have cancelled 15 long haul flights in the past ten days

E24 newspaper reported that technical problems have led SAS to cancel a number of long-distance flights on routes from Stockholm and Copenhagen recently, affecting nearly 3,500 passengers.

‘The figure is higher than we’d wish for,’ said press contact at SAS, Tonje Sund, somewhat unsurprisingly, to E24.

Three of the departures were canceled after take-off, with the planes having to return to the airport where they took off, according to check-in.dk. On Tuesday, a plane flying from Copenhagen to Shanghai had to turn around and fly home.

