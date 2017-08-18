Over 200,000 foreign immigrants work in Denmark

The number of foreign immigrants working in Denmark has increased by 34% since 2013, for the first time passing the figure of 200,000.

New figures, compiled for the business community DI on the basis of information from Jobindsats.dk, shows that in total, foreigners account for 9% of the Danish workforce, reported Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

Many Polish, American, German, Indian, and British people have now joined the Danish labour market, and foreigners have become indispensable to Danish companies.

‘We need to gain qualified labour if we are to maintain growth and well-being,’ said Henning Jørgensen, a Labour Market Researcher at Aalborg University. He pointed out that at approximately 11%, the share of immigrant labour is even higher in Germany and the UK.

