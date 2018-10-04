Statkraft buys wind power projects

Statkraft buys renewable energy projects in the British Isles

Statkraft (The Norwegian State-owned Power Company) has purchased the wind power business of Element Power Group, strengthening its position in Ireland and the UK.

The acquisition means that the company takes over Element Power Ireland Ltd and three UK project companies, Statkraft states this in a press release.

The transaction was completed on October 2nd, and Statkraft takes over 50 employees. In total, the company will invest NOK 10-15 billion in wind and solar power in the British Isles, CEO of Statkraft, Christian Rynning Tønnessen, tells NRK.

Statkraft is Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, announcing that the wind power projects amount to approximately 1,300 Mega Watt in Ireland and 250 in the UK.