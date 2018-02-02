Strong decline in new car sales in January

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 2. February 2018

In January of this year 9,207 new passenger cars were registered in Norway.

 

That is 3,848 fewer cars than in the same month last year.

1,394 cars were imported, a 10% increase over the same month in 2017.

Additionally, 38,149 owners, or used car sales, have been registered, show statistics from the Road Traffic Advisory Board AS.

Zero-emission cars, i.e. electric, and hydrogen, cars accounted for 23.1% of newly registered passenger cars.

The percentage of cars with diesel engines continued to decline. In January,

20.2% of all newly registered cars had diesel engines, compared to 23.9% the previous year.

2,797 new hybrid cars were registered in January. That is 1,622 fewer than in January 2017.

The Toyota Volkswagen, and Toyota brands topped the registration statistics.

 

