Strong increase in cross-border trade

Figures from Statistics Norway show that over the course of the past year, Norwegians have spent NOK 14.9 billion on cross-border trade.

That is an increase of NOK 1.4 billion, 11%, between July 2015 to June 2016.

Statistics Norway also showed that Norwegians took just under 7.9 million day trips across the border to purchase food and beverages between July last year and June this year.

That is almost 650,000 more day trips than in the corresponding twelve month period one year earlier.

The trade organisation, Virke, are concerned about what they see as a staggering growth in cross-border trade.

‘Cross-border buying has increased over time. This goes directly to the detriment of thousands of Norwegian jobs. Farmers, food producers, and shopkeepers are affected by this’, said Ingvil Størksen, Director of Virke Dagvarevare.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today