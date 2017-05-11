Teething problems for Norwegian’s Boeing 737 Max

Boeing postpones test flights of its Boeing 737 Max

Flight manufacturer Boeing has postponed the test flights of its Boeing 737 Max passenger plane. Norwegian Air Shuttle should have been in the air with the aircraft type first.

‘This will not delay the opening of our route between Edinburgh and the United States,’ wrote press spokesperson, Anders Lindström, in an email to the Swedish news agency, TT.

The test has been temporarily postponed due to a possible error in an important component in the engine. Boeing and the engine manufacturer, CFM, tells Reuters that they don’t know how long the problem may persist.

Norwegian has a total of 100 purchase options on the Boeing 737 Max, which they referr to as the next generation of short and medium haul aircraft. Norwegian plans to put the 737 Max aircraft in the air on routes between Europe and minor cities in the United States of America.

