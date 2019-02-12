The King visits the Kongsberg Group

King Harald got a sneak preview of the new technology The Kongsberg Group is working on when he visited them on Tuesday.

Among other things, the King heard about the work of the world’s first electric and autonomous ship, Yara Birkeland, an autonomous underwater vessel and the Norwegian F-35 missile JSM.

The king was welcomed by school children with flags and County Governor Valgerd Svarstad Haugland , when he arrived at Kongsberg’s headquarters. After receiving both flowers and a sweater from Kongsberg Idrettsforening, he met CEO Geir Håøy and chairman of the board Eivind Reiten from Kongsberg Gruppen.

The visit ended with lunch in the former director’s residence Kapteinshaugen, which is now being used for receptions and events.

