Erna Solberg: – Sindre will do well .

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is thanking the health service for the care and follow-up husband Sindre Finnes has received for his cancer. She encourages people to use sunscreen.

Before Christmas, Mr. Finnes was told that he had skin cancer. He has now had several malignant spots removed, said Erna Solberg (H) in an interview with Se and Hør on Tuesday.

Sindre is going to be fine, but like everyone else, I became anxious when I heard the word cancer. I am grateful for the care he received from the health service, says Solberg in an email to NTB

She says the disease is a reminder of how important it is to use sunscreen.

“There are many who get this type of cancer as a result of sun damage, and we have to become even better at protecting ourselves,” she continues.

Cancer is a public disease that takes so many lives too prematurely, and which has given much suffering to individuals. Fortunately, the treatments are getting better, there is much research and new methods are being developed, says the Prime Minister.

The cancer was discovered after the 54-year-old economist had a bleeding wound on his forehead. After the diagnosis was made, Mr. Finnes has had surgery to remove several malignant spots, primarily in his face.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today