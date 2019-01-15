The number of electric cars in Norway has passed 200,000

By the end of 2018, 200,192 electric passenger cars and vans were registered in Norway. In one year, the figure has increased by 41 per cent.

This is shown in statistics that the Norwegian Electric Car Association has obtained from the Motor Vehicle Register.

Norway is replacing the fleet with zero emission cars in record speed, yet only 7.2 per cent of all passenger cars and 1.1 per cent of all vans are still electric. The electric car policy must be continued until most people can choose an electric car, says General Secretary Christina Bu in the Norwegian Electric Car Association.

Amongst the counties Hordaland is on top, with an electric car share of 12.5 per cent, and Oslo follows with 12.1 per cent and Akershus with 11.5 per cent.

