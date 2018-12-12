Vipps enter into cooperation with Alipay

Vipps enter into cooperation with Chinese partner

The Norwegian payment system, Vipps, is entering into a partnership with its Chinese counterpart, Alipay, which is part of the online trading giant Alibaba.

Initially, Vipps wants to serve Chinese tourists in Norway wrote Bergens Tidende newspaper. The collaboration means that Norwegian users can receive Chinese customers from Alipay in stores, and receive payment with Alipay’s QR codes on the mobile phone.

“It’s one of the most important players in the world in terms of payment, and the Chinese have gone straight from spending cash to mobile payment. They jumped past the credit card,’’ said the international director, Berit Svendsen of Vipps.

It is the first collaboration Vipps is part of with an international player wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

In the long run, Vipps also wants Norwegians to pay with their mobile phones abroad, and by 2019, Vipps customers will be able to pay with mobile phones in Spain.

Vipps saw this possibility in 2015 and has since established itself widely as a daily payment method for many Norwegians.

Friend-payment is the most widely used of all services in the Vipps system. Every day, around 500,000 money transfers are made in the friend-payment system.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today