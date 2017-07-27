16-year-old dies after violence at Holmlia

A 16-year-old boy died Tuesday, almost a month after he was subjected to violence at Holmlia School in Oslo.

The event occurred on June 12th. The 16-year-old was admitted to child intensive care at Oslo University Hospital (Rikshospitalet).

– The boy was not conscious when he was brought to hospital and has not been contactable ever since, says adviser in the Oslo police district, Andreas Strand, to NTB.

The 16-year-old died Tuesday this week. The boy was autopsied Wednesday, but police would not comment on what is the cause of death, since it has not yet been related to the next of kin or the accused.

– We are aware that there are rumors going around regarding the cause of death, and we want them to be toned down for the sake of the survivors who feel it as being stressful, Strand says.

The police also do not want to comment on the motive of the accused.

18-year-old indicted

The boy was a 10th grade student at Holmlia School, and was therefore about to complete his schooling this spring. The violence occurred during school hours, but off-campus. Several classmates saw the boy getting hurt, says Rector at Holmlia school, Lasse Wam, to NRK.

The day after the incident, on June 13, an 18-year-old was arrested and charged in the case.

– The accused is in a very small extent known to the police before. He has one case from earlier as he received a mild reaction, says Strand, adding that the 18-year-old is not thought to be part of a heavy environment.

Considers murder charge

The police are now considering changing the indictment against 18-year-old to include murder, NRK writes.

– The accused acknowledges having struck using an open hand. He believes there is no connection between the violence and the tragic outcome of the case, says defender Øyvind Brattlien to NTB.

– The accused received the message of the death on Wednesday and it is difficult for him. A change in the charge will come as a shock, Brattlien expands.

The accused is held in custody until August 10 with a ban on visits and letters, Brattlien informs VG.

The victim and the accused supposedly knew each other beforehand. Both are from Holmlia and are Norwegian citizens.

There will be an open house in the Holmlia sports club’s premises on Friday. There will be a condolence protocol in which you can write a final greeting. Wam states that the school will also arrange a memorial for students and teachers in conjunction with the start of school in August.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today