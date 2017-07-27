Rocket visible over Norway this weekend

Rocket piloted by international team of astronauts probably visible over Norway this weekend

Three astronauts will be aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, which will be launched on Friday in Kazakhstan, and is likely to be visible in the skies over Norway this weekend.

The Soyuz rocket will launch from Bajkonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the world’s largest rocket launching base.

On board will be the Italian astronaut, Paolo Nespoli of ESA (The European Space Agency), NASA astronaut, Randy Bresnik, and Russian Sergeant Ryazanskij of the Russian Space Centre, Roscosmos.

The flight, which will probably take six hours, is to the International Space Station (ISS). It will leave the earth’s atmosphere at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometres (248.5 miles).

‘If you’re lucky, you can see Soyuz as a dimmer object next to the International Space Station ISS on Friday night ,’ said the senior adviser, Pål Brekke, at the Norwegian Space Centre to NTB news agency.

The three astronauts will spend four months at the space station, where they’ll conduct research, before returning to earth in December.

