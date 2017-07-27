Rocket visible over Norway this weekend

rocket Russia's Soyuz-FG booster rocketRussia's Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-05 space craft that will carry new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) is fixed vertical at the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled on Friday, July 28. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

27. July 2017

Rocket piloted by international team of astronauts probably visible over Norway this weekend

Three astronauts will be aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, which will be launched on Friday in Kazakhstan, and is likely to be visible in the skies over Norway this weekend.

 

The Soyuz rocket will launch from Bajkonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the world’s largest rocket launching base.

On board will be the Italian astronaut, Paolo Nespoli of ESA (The European Space Agency), NASA astronaut, Randy Bresnik, and Russian Sergeant Ryazanskij of the Russian Space Centre, Roscosmos.

The flight, which will probably take six hours, is to the International Space Station (ISS). It will leave the earth’s atmosphere at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometres (248.5 miles).

‘If you’re lucky, you can see Soyuz as a dimmer object next to the International Space Station ISS on Friday night ,’ said the senior adviser, Pål Brekke, at the Norwegian Space Centre to NTB news agency.

The three astronauts will spend four months at the space station, where they’ll conduct research, before returning to earth in December.

 

