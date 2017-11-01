16 year old seriously injured in accident at Oslo subway station

A 16 year old boy was seriously injured when he fell onto the tracks at Carl Berner subway station early on Wednesday. He was possibly hit by a train.

‘The train was captured on cameras at the platform where he was reported hurt. We don’t suspect a criminal offence. Most likely, he has fallen down, but we don’t know how he was injured’, said operations manager, Cathrine Sylju, of Oslo Police District to NTB news agency at 05.00.

Just before 06.00, the operator announced that the teenager has been driven to Ullevål Hospital. The 16 year old was conscious at the scene of the accident, and the injury was said to be serious, but probably not life threatening.

‘He almost had his hand torn off’, police reported on Twitter at 04.45 on Wednesday.

‘We watched surveillance footage and it seems he fell down onto the tracks. Then a train carriage must have passed and most likely hit him. The driver probably didn’t that he had hit anyone,’ said Sylju.

She stated that the driver of the train will be questioned this morning.

It was announced on Twitter that subway line 5 is closed at Carl Berner.

All emergency services went to the scene when the police were notified of the incident.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today