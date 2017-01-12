17 years old girl is accused of claiming false rape case

A 17 years old girl must attend the Senja District Court this month accused with having invented a rape case.

The girl from Midt-Troms is at public prosecutors in Troms and Finnmark prosecuted for having given serious and inaccurate information to the police, wrote the newspaper Folkebladet.

According to the indictment, she explained last May to the police that she had been raped by a known person. Police believe the charges are fabricated.

Trial has been set for two days starting in Senja District Court on 25 January.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today